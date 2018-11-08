press release: Bill Mathis, author of Face Your Fears, a novel dealing with disability, LGBTQ and family, will speak at A Room of One’s Own Bookstore, 315 W. Gorham St., Madison WI 53703 on Thursday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Face Your Fears uniquely challenges traditional perceptions of normalcy when it comes to disabled persons interests, desires and sexual orientations.

Noted Wisconsin author, Kathie Giorgio, (In Grace’s Time; The Home for Wayward Clocks) writes, “This open-minded and open-hearted novel immerses the reader into the lives of two young boys growing up in a world where they feel different from everyone else, as if they just don’t fit in. Physical disability, sexual identity and family confusion all come to the surface in this gentle, caring, and often funny tale…”

Author/journalist/writer James Brock states, “Face Your Fears is a novel of a lifetime of love. With strong, compelling characters this story follows the very different lives of two young men from childhood into young adulthood as they grow to face who they are and who they will become. Tragic to triumphant, by turn this sweeping saga is a modern classic!”

Mathis will read several excerpts from his book, explain the impetus for writing a novel on such a distinctive subject, answer questions, and sign books. Books are available at the bookstore.

Mathis spent over 40 years in directing youth camps and foster care programs which included programs for disabled youth. He retired in 2013 and began writing. Face Your Fears is his first novel to be published. Three more are in progress. He writes, reads, travels and lives with his partner in Beloit.