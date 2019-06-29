press release: Christian songwriter, musician, artist and nationally recognized Native American, Bill Miller will be presenting a free concert at Crossroads Church.

Bill is a three-time Grammy Award winner. Children growing up in the 90's would recognize his talent in the flute solo in the song Colors of the Wind in the Disney production of Pocahontas.

Bill has headlined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute to Johnny Cash, and has written and performed with Johnny's son John Carter Cash. He has also written and performed a symphony with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

His Christian faith is instrumental to all he does, and his hope has deep roots in His Savior on whom he has had to depend during some very trying and painful times in his life.

His testimony and songs are sure to inspire and encourage. Please invite your friends. We look forward to seeing you.

Crossroads Church, 3815 S. Dutch Mill Road (off Hwy 51 towards McFarland)