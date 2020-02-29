press release: We're excited to announce our friend and three time Grammy Award winning Native American musician and artist Bill Miller is coming back to Main Street Music and More!

Tickets: $20. - Order online at www.mainstreetmusicmore.com or if you would like to prepay in store please stop into Main Street Music during our open hours. Seating is limited so reserve your spot soon! Please let us know your coming by confirming thru this facebook event with the number of people you'll be bringing: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1293309677523708/