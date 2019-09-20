press release:

Bill Miller in Concert

September 20, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oakwood West Auditorium, 6205 Mineral Point Rd

Free concert, free parking

Bill Miller is an award-winning Native American recording artist, performer, singer/songwriter, activist, painter, and world-class native flute player. Miller has produced over a dozen albums, received three GRAMMY® Awards, numerous Native American Music Awards & Association (NAMA) Awards (including a “Lifetime Achievement” Award).

A Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin, Miller grew up amid the streams and woodlands of the reservation (his tribe is properly called Mahicanuk, which means “People From Where The Waters Are Never Still”). He has long been one of the most admired figures in the Native American arts and activist arenas, and beyond – a voice for the voiceless, a link between two great and clashing civilizations.

Bill Miller pursues an equally active career as a visual artist and musician. Constantly creating fresh works of visual art, his painted masterpieces and drawings have been shown and sold in prestigious galleries around the country, while several of his iconic paintings have been acquired by the Smithsonian Museum and other important collections.

In his unique style, Bill will introduce Native American traditions and how they can help us deal with some of the most vexing problems of the day.

Bill will play some of his award winning Flute and Guitar music and sing to highlight the following Native American traditions.

+ Twelve Feathers of Healing:

Bill addresses the storms of life that we all face and presents the essential keys to healing your spirit - reconciling yourself to the past, improving yourself in the present, and looking forward to the future.

+ The Earth as Sacred Ground

Today we face an extreme responsibility to protect the sacred land on which we flourish. With this talk, Bill gives his perspective on environmental responsibility - appreciating our blessings and giving back. to our roots.