Bill Miller

Charlie's on Main, Oregon 113 S. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

press release: Three time Grammy Award winning Native American musician and artist Bill Miller is playing at Charlie’s On Main, 113 S Main St., Oregon, on October 28 at 7PM!

Saturday October 27 7-9PM:  Free Meet & Greet with Bill downstairs in the Event Room at Charlie’s On Main: Meet Bill and hear him play a sampling of his music.

Sunday October 28 7PM - 9PM: Bill Miller concert upstairs at Charlie’s On Main.

Monday October 29 7PM - 9PM: Possible Extra show pending ticket sales.

Tickets: $20 at the door. To save your seat you must RSVP us by clicking the “Interested” button below Bill’s picture and click “Going” on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MeyerBarnFoundTreasures

Sponsered by: Thiel Properties Management, Charlie’s On Main,

Andy Meyer Masonry LLC, and Meyer Barn Found Treasures.

Charlie's on Main, Oregon 113 S. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
