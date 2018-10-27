Bill Miller
Charlie's on Main, Oregon 113 S. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
press release: Three time Grammy Award winning Native American musician and artist Bill Miller is playing at Charlie’s On Main, 113 S Main St., Oregon, on October 28 at 7PM!
Saturday October 27 7-9PM: Free Meet & Greet with Bill downstairs in the Event Room at Charlie’s On Main: Meet Bill and hear him play a sampling of his music.
Sunday October 28 7PM - 9PM: Bill Miller concert upstairs at Charlie’s On Main.
Monday October 29 7PM - 9PM: Possible Extra show pending ticket sales.
Tickets: $20 at the door. To save your seat you must RSVP us by clicking the “Interested” button below Bill’s picture and click “Going” on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
Sponsered by: Thiel Properties Management, Charlie’s On Main,
Andy Meyer Masonry LLC, and Meyer Barn Found Treasures.