media release: Bill Paige has had the opportunity to perform at a wide range of venues and events, including Summerfest (Local Artist Stage, 2nd Floor Stage, and Tiki Hut Stage from 2021–2025), Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc), North Shore Country Club, Vino Etcetera, Steeltank Brewery, Maddy’s in Waukesha (where I’ve also hosted open mic nights), and many others throughout the metro area.

His sets feature crowd-friendly, well-known music spanning classic rock, Americana, and modern acoustic favorites. Artists he regularly cover include Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Jason Mraz, Johnny Cash, Noah Kahan, Jason Isbell, Caamp, The Lumineers, John Mellencamp, Bob Seger, Counting Crows, R.E.M., and more.