media release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get on summer Sundays with Jazz in the Garden. Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

AUG 23: Bill Roberts Combo

Bill Roberts, guitar | Joe Wallner, keys | Ben Schult, bass | Tommy Mattioli, percussion

Master guitarist Bill Roberts leads this groove-centered jazz-blues band of seasoned club veterans blending soulful swing, blues authority, and straight-ahead jazz fire.