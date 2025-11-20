× Expand Todd Phipps A close-up of Bill Roberts. Bill Roberts

media release: At Canopy Sessions, kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of the city's most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in lush tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians. Stroll through the vibrant plants, sip on refreshments, and let the music transport you to a tropical escape right in the heart of Madison.

The Bill Roberts Combo delivers a tight, soulful, and rhythmically powerful take on blues-jazz. Led by award-winning guitarist Bill Roberts (voted Madison’s best electric guitarist and acclaimed for his album Blues Rides Shotgun) the group performs both instrumentally and with full-band arrangements. Featuring veteran musicians with national and international experience, the Combo brings grace, power, and passion to stages across Madison and the upper Midwest.

General Admission: $12

Child (Ages 6-12): $6

Child (Ages 5 & under): FREE

Advance online purchase is encouraged; remaining tickets may be available at the door. For ticket assistance, call 246-4550. Limited reduced-fee tickets available. To request a fee waiver, contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com.

Lobby opens 5:30 p.m.; Conservatory opens 6 p.m. Strolling concert. Limited benches in the Conservatory. Please no carry-in chairs. Bar service available in the Lobby. Performances are amplified, not acoustic.