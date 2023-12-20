Bill Roberts Combo

to

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

$8.

media release: The Red Rooster welcomes back one of Madison’s most accomplished musical units, the Bill Roberts Combo. Shaped by jazz/blues stylings in the tradition of Wes Montgomery and Kenny Burrell, Roberts is a nuanced master of technique and dynamics. His veteran sidemen – many of whom have played overseas – bring experience and an ear for improvisation. With luck, you might even hear a few holiday tunes performed with mid-century finesse!

Info

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-285-2951
Music
608-285-2951
to
