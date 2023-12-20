$8.

media release: The Red Rooster welcomes back one of Madison’s most accomplished musical units, the Bill Roberts Combo. Shaped by jazz/blues stylings in the tradition of Wes Montgomery and Kenny Burrell, Roberts is a nuanced master of technique and dynamics. His veteran sidemen – many of whom have played overseas – bring experience and an ear for improvisation. With luck, you might even hear a few holiday tunes performed with mid-century finesse!