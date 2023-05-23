media release: Live @ MTM: Bill Stokes in conversation with Doug Moe

Where: Mystery to Me (seats are limited, Get Tickets)

Livestream: Crowdcast (RSVP)

About the book: "Treeson" is an apology to all the trees that went into making the newsprint to carry the author's "drivel" to readers of The Chicago Tribune, Milwaukee Journal, Wisconsin Stat Journal and Stevens Point Daily Journal over a 35-year newspaper career back when newspapers mattered . It uses some of the authors old stories to revisit many remembered haunts ranging from the Delta Queen with Jimmy and Rosalyn, to 30 below zero in a Red Cliff deer yard.

Written in a relaxed conversations-from-the-recliner style, "Treeson" takes the reader along on an amazing journalistic journey that used canoes, walking sticks and dog sleds. It is a cruise on a memorable "ship of writing".

About the author: Bill Stokes was a newspaper columnist/feature writer for 35 years, the last ten with the Chicago Tribune. His personalized writing style was appreciated by readers and won him numerous awards, including the Scripps-Howard Ernie Pyle Award when he was with the Milwaukee Journal, and another from the Wildlife Federation that ended with martinis with Ansel Adams at a local cocktail venue.

From riding the Delta Queen for three days with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter to swapping fish stories with Liz Taylor and chatting with Ed Gein, Bill's career spanned the declining glory years of newspapering. It was, in his words, “a hell of a ride”.

Bill has authored half a dozen books, some of which were compilations of his newspaper work. One such book Hi Ho Silver Anyway, was awarded “Best Nonfiction by a Wisconsin Writer”, and another, Trout Friends and other Riff Raff, was recently awarded first place in an audio book competition.

Bill's writing has always reflected a deep appreciation for the natural world -- human and otherwise.

That is apparent in his novel Margaret’s War, published several years ago in which his characters struggle with what it takes to be a boy, a man, and a woman as the community hosts German POW's.

In Treeson, Bill meanders, dances, and cartwheels back through his journalism days when newspapering was exciting and fun. His apology to trees is made with the invaluable help of his wife Phyllis, a noted photo artist, who came late into his life with love, relevance, and a sense of adventure.

Bill and Phyllis live at Vista West on Madison’s west side which gives them a panoramic look to the east that includes a distant view of the Wisconsin State capitol and the clouds of hot air being expelled by the nearby Madison gas and electric plant.

They could also see the sunrise if they got up that early period but they don't.