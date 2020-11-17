The Chazen is open on a limited basis Tuesday–Friday, 12–5 p.m. by appointment. The website is open 24/7. Closed 11/26, 12/24-25, 12/31-1/26.

press release: A defining achievement in video installation, The Raft exemplifies Bill Viola’s powerfully affecting work. It inspires a consideration of the range of human responses to crisis, wherever it may be found. The stirring imagery of The Raft provokes a series of moral and spiritual questions. How would one react to such an overwhelming event? How responsible are we for one another? Should we stand alone or help those in need? Viola has said that in this world of unstable and often unseen powers, an attack can come at any time for seemingly no reason. For him it is important that everyone in The Raft survives, a statement of the resilience of humanity.