Billy Don Burns, Mason Meyer, Marc Barnaby

media release: Billy Don Burns is a true Country Music Warrior. He wears his battle scars with honor, depicting the stories of his life in his songs with brutal and beautiful honesty. He’s respected far and wide for his long career in songwriting and performing. BDB is one of the few remaining original outlaw country music singer/songwriters, and is in his 53rd year in the business.

His songs have been recorded by many of the old greats like Willie Nelson, Johnny Paycheck, Mel Tillis, Sammy Kershaw. And, by many of the new guys like Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Whitey Morgan and more. BDB has made several appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. When his "Desperate Men" album went to #1 on the Americana chart, replacing Johnny Cash who had been there for 14 weeks, Billy Don received a handwritten note; "Congratulations! You deserve it. I'll be happy to move out of the #1 spot and let you have it. I been there. Done that." - Johnny Cash

​

BDB has a new album releasing this year. On the album Cody Jinks and Shooter Jennings are each singing a song with him. The new, soon to be released Tanya Tucker album has a song on it that Billy Don wrote.

Mason Meyer 6:45

Marc Barnaby 7:30

Billy Don Burns 8:30