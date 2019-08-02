× Expand Joanna Griffin Billy Joe Anderson of Billy Joe & the Affordables.

press release: Billy Joe and the Affordables recreates the experience of a live Billy Joel concert. A high-energy performance with dozens of recognizable hits and many sing-alongs, plus a few tasty deep-cuts. An 8+ piece band, featuring a three-piece horn section, four- and five-part arranged vocal harmonies, percussion in addition to drums, and almost every member of the band is a multi-instrumentalist. This is a show not to miss! $10 ($5 adv.).