Billy Joe & the Affordables

Google Calendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Billy Joe and the Affordables recreates the experience of a live Billy Joel concert.  A high-energy performance with dozens of recognizable hits and many sing-alongs, plus a few tasty deep-cuts.  An 8+ piece band, featuring a three-piece horn section, four- and five-part arranged vocal harmonies, percussion in addition to drums, and almost every member of the band is a multi-instrumentalist. This is a show not to miss! $10 ($5 adv.).

Info

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
Google Calendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - Billy Joe & the Affordables - 2019-08-02 21:00:00