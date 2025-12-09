Bilmuri, The Home Team, Gang!

× Expand provided by Live Nation Bilmuri and a sledgehammer. Bilmuri

media release: Genre-blurring alt disruptor Bilmuri announces the BILMURI – KINDA HARD TOUR, his brand-new headline run for 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the 18-city tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Earlier this month, Bilmuri released his latest single “HARD2TELL,” available now via Columbia Records alongside a high-adrenaline official music video filmed in Columbus, OH. Directed by longtime collaborator Ned Ingalls, the visual channels gritty Fast & Furious–style energy through fan-driven drift cars and explosive action sequences. Bilmuri is currently supporting Bad Omens on their EU/UK tour through December 13, closing in Amsterdam. With momentum building worldwide and more new music expected in 2026, the KINDA HARD TOUR marks his biggest headline moment yet.

Bilmuri is the genre-defying musical project of Johnny Franck, blending country, post-hardcore, punk, and experimental pop into a singular sound that has cultivated a fiercely dedicated global fanbase. Known for his explosive live energy and eclectic sonic experimentation, Bilmuri continues to expand his artistic universe with each release.