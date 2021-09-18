Bing Bong (album release)

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: This Saturday is a CD release party for BingBong's new live recording, Live at the Dojo. We recorded it in May of 2019 at the Dojo Studio in Madison with a 20 person audience. We’ve got the videos for all nine tunes up online here: https://www.bingbongband.com/videos/. The show runs from 7:30 to 10:00. Free but donations appreciated.

280HarmonyBar.jpg
608-249-4333
