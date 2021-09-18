Bing Bong (album release)

× Expand AMY STOCKLEIN Danny Hicks (left) and Pam Barrett (center) play for the recording of BingBong’s forthcoming album. Portia Danis of Hinckley Productions captures the secret show with friends.

media release: This Saturday is a CD release party for BingBong's new live recording, Live at the Dojo. We recorded it in May of 2019 at the Dojo Studio in Madison with a 20 person audience. We’ve got the videos for all nine tunes up online here: https://www. bingbongband.com/videos/. The show runs from 7:30 to 10:00. Free but donations appreciated.