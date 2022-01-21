× Expand Jon Harrington BingBong (from left): Pam Barrett, Danny Hicks, Brian Bentley, Julie Kiland.

Doors: Doors 6:00PM / Show 7:00PM

$10ADV / $12DOS

BingBong formed in 2012, quickly becoming one of Madison, Wisconsin’s favorite bands. Their 2021 single, Faces was named the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) overall Song of the Year. BingBong has previously won MAMA Awards for 2020 Rock Performer of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for Bouncing Ball. Members of the band formed around their love for late-70s and early-80s guitar rock. Striving to revive the verve and the energetic power pop of that time, they’re heavily influenced by greats like Rockpile, The Pretenders, and The Smiths. BingBong’s raucous live shows—as witnessed by that blowout show at the storied Double Door in Chicago (2014)—speak to their ability to pack a larger venue with pure energy. Their local pub gigs yield a feeling of “Wow! I just witnessed something awesome!”

“Riding in on their brand-new LP, “Pop Restoration,” BingBong is one of the best pop rock bands in the state." - Andy