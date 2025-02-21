BingBong, Kitty Butler

× Expand Lori Ushman A close-up of the band BingBong. BingBong (from left): Pam Barrett, Brian Bentley, Julie Kiland, Danny Hicks.

media release: BingBong formed in 2012, quickly becoming one of Madison, Wisconsin’s favorite bands. Since 2018, BingBong has been racking up Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Awards for Song of the Year (6 wins) and Rock Performer of the Year (3 wins). In short, they can write and play a tune with verve and elan. Members of the band formed around their love for late-70s and early-80s guitar rock.

Kitty Butler opens.

$10 cover. 21+.