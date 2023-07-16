BingBong, Tent Show Troubadours

× Expand Jon Harrington BingBong (from left): Pam Barrett, Danny Hicks, Brian Bentley, Julie Kiland.

media release: This Sunday, July 16, 12-5pm is a Benefit for WayForward Resources (formerly MOM). Tent Show Troubadours will perform as a trio 12-2:15pm followed by BingBong 2:45-5pm. Donations gratefully excepted at the gate to support School Tools 4 Kids. This program provides school supplies and learning resources to students K-12 who need these tools for the opportunity to succeed academically.