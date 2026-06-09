× Expand Lori Ushman A close-up of the band BingBong. BingBong (from left): Pam Barrett, Brian Bentley, Julie Kiland, Danny Hicks.

media release: For 29 years on sunny and warm Wednesday nights in the summer, families, friends and neighbors have been gathering on a sloping hillside at Grundahl Park to listen to eclectic music fill the evening air.

The very first concert in 1998 featured the steel drum band OD TAPO IMI. Since that first concert, audiences have been exposed to a wide variety of music: blues, jazz, folk, country, rock, as well as various ethnic performance groups. We have been fortunate to be entertained by nationally recognized musicians such as Clyde Stubblefield, Willy Porter, and Gabe Burdulis. WNL’s mission has always been to bring unique and colorful musical entertainment to our community.

So this summer, join your neighbors on Wednesday nights at Grundahl Park. Bring a picnic basket and your favorite beverage, sit back and enjoy the music.

7pm – Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

BingBong formed in 2012, becoming one of Madison, Wisconsin’s favorite bands. The band’s music features catchy, guitar-driven tunes with an early 80s vibe. They are recognized for their engaging hooks and energetic performances. Members of the band formed around their love for late-70s and early-80s guitar rock. Striving to revive the verve and the energetic power pop of that time, they’re heavily influenced by greats like Rockpile, The Pretenders, and The Smiths. BingBong has won several awards in the Madison music community, including 6 Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Awards for Song of the Year and 3 for Rock Performer of the Year. They also received the Overall Album of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for their album “Hip Eponymous” in 2025.

Food Trucks: Halo Halo and Naan Stop Fusion.