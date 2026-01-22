media release: $35ADV / $40DOS

Bingo Loco has taken the world by storm with sold-out bingo rave shows in 200 locations around the globe including Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Toronto, Sydney, Dubai, and many more.

We've flipped the traditional game of bingo on its head and turned it into a 2.5-hour long interactive stage show complete with dance-offs, rave rounds, lip sync battles, throwback anthems, confetti showers, CO2 cannons, conga lines, and prizes ranging from international holidays, cars, air fryers, lawnmowers and so much more.

Bingo loco is not an event, it is an immersive experience with the mentality of a theatre performance & the energy of a festival completely suited for somebody who’s looking for a night out like no other in their city or even the best work party on the planet.