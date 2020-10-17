BioBlitz Community Day

to

RSVP

Upham Woods, Wisconsin Dells N194 County Road N, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Enjoy the beautiful fall season at Upham Woods for a BioBlitz Community Day on Saturday, October 17! This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and will be capped at 45 participants. To register visit: https://www.regpack.com/reg/templates/build/?g_id=100906015. Arrive anytime between 10am - 2pm to learn about biodiversity, why it's important, and how to complete a BioBlitz on our trails! Discover the diversity of plants, animals and fungus thriving at Upham! Wear comfortable shoes for hiking, a camera if you have one, and the energy to explore and ask questions!  

Participants will be required to wear a face covering and physically distance. UW-Madison Division of Extension faculty, staff, and volunteers may require that program participants leave a program, based on health concerns associated with COVID-19. 

Info

Environment, Kids & Family
608-253-7140
