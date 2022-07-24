media release: Calling all Baby Birders! The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin is hosting a Beginner Birder Meetup Sunday, July 24th at Patrick Marsh in Sun Prairie, from 9 am to 11 am.

Summer is more of a quiet period for birds but Patrick Marsh should be plenty birdy for us. It’s a great spot to view the amazing American White Pelicans, Yellow Warblers, Baltimore Orioles, American Goldfinches, Gray Catbirds, Blue Jays, Northern Cardinals, Tree and Barn Swallows and more! No experience is required. Binoculars will be available for anyone that needs them.

Birding is for everyone, even YOU!

According to Groundswell, Patrick Marsh is a 340-acre wildlife area on the east side of Sun Prairie, WI. With over two miles of trails, visitors are invited to explore the prairies, savanna, marsh, as well as Brazee Lake. Land at Patrick Marsh is protected by the city of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin DNR, and Groundswell Conservancy.

We will meet in the main parking lot on Stein Road and then bird along the west side of Brazee Lake and then into the forest and marsh.

All birders at all skill and experiential levels are welcome to join us!