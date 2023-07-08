media release: Join the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin and Groundswell Conservancy for a morning of birding at Patrick Marsh on Saturday July 8 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM. Get outside and experience the joy of birding with the whole family. We’ll learn some birding basics and then enjoy an easy, one-mile walk along the hiking trails. Free, but sign-up required.

Groundswell Conservancy "is a Wisconsin nonprofit and community-based organization. We believe everyone should live in a world filled with green places where communities thrive. Land is essential for people’s physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness. All should enjoy equitable access to the benefits of land and nature. If we don’t protect undeveloped land now, it may be lost forever."

*Photos taken at this event may be used in future promotions. If you’d like to opt out of having your photo taken, please let Groundswell staff know at the event.