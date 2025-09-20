BIPOC Birding Club

media release: Join us for a special fall migration birding adventure at Cherokee Marsh – North Unit, the largest wetland in Dane County! Strategically located at the head of Madison’s lakes, this 946-acre gem of wetlands, woodlands, and prairies is a haven for wildlife. With 2.6 miles of trails, a boardwalk, and two observation decks, it offers excellent opportunities to experience the magic of migration.

Since our events are public spaces, it is possible that you may appear in photos. Please also notify someone on our team if you prefer not to have your photo taken at an event.

What to Expect

Fall Migration Highlights: We’ll look for warblers, sparrows, and other migrating songbirds, plus keep an eye on the water for ducks and other waterfowl.

Family-Friendly Pace: This is a slow stroll, perfect for beginners, kids, and families. Bring everyone along!

Equipment Provided: We’ll have binoculars available to borrow and a spotting scope to share.

Accessibility

Trails are suitable for those with some mobility difficulties or for carrying children in packs.

Restrooms are open year-round.

Beginning birders are warmly welcomed.

Birdability Map Link

Come explore one of Dane County’s ecological treasures while enjoying the excitement of migration season!

What would be helpful to make this event work for you? Please contact our Madison team with any questions or accommodations.