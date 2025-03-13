media release: Join the Wisconsin Academy, Color in the Outdoors, and the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin for a morning of birding and hiking with Christian Cooper! We will meet at Horicon Marsh State Natural Area for a meet and greet before heading out to bird the marsh.

Please note, this event is in partnership with the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin and Color in the Outdoors, and attendees must have an invitation from one of these organizations or the Wisconsin Academy to attend.

Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area, N7725 WI-28, Horicon, WI 53032,9:30am-11:30am

This event is part of the Birds and Beyond series.

Birds and Beyond is an exciting series from the Wisconsin Academy in partnership with the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors, set in Wisconsin’s diverse landscapes, taking place from August 2024 to March 2025 across various locations within the state. This immersive journey delves deep into the intricate world of birds and their connections to broader scientific topics, including water quality, conservation, climate change, and astronomy, as well as the arts and letters. This series will take place in four events in different regions of the state, with all events being live-streamed to a virtual audience, culminating in 2025 with a keynote presentation by esteemed naturalist Christian Cooper in Madison. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to go birding with the featured speakers in Wisconsin’s beautiful and birdy landscapes. These events will be inclusive and welcoming to both people new to birding from diverse communities, as well as longtime birders. Through Birds and Beyond, audiences are beckoned to forge interdisciplinary connections with Wisconsin’s avian inhabitants, fostering a deep-seated appreciation for the intricate web of life that encompasses birds, the environment, and humanity.

SERIES PARTNERS

Thank you to our Birds and Beyond series partners, the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors.