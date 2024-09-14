media release: Come join the Farley Center as we walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary led by the BIPOC Birding Club of Wiconsin.

This event is co-sponsored by:

The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin creates safe spaces for people of color in the outdoors through outdoor birding activities and outdoor experiences. Individuals and families of all ages and at any level of birding experience are invited and encouraged to join us.

About the Club: The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin was established in 2021 as a community of people of color who love the outdoors and the birds and beauty of natural Wisconsin and wish to connect with others who share the same passion.

While the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin seeks to promote outdoor birding activities and outdoor experiences for people of color, anyone who shares and supports our values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access for all are welcome to join this group. We are family-friendly, and people of all ages are invited and encouraged to join us.

Experience and knowledge are not required. What is important is having a desire and willingness to see and learn about Wisconsin’s birds, animals, and plants and explore its beauty with others who share the same passion and curiosity in a safe, inclusive and supportive environment.

Meet Jeff Galligan – BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin

Dr. Jeff Galligan is a co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, is a member of the Badgerland Bird Alliance’s board of directors, and is the director of the TRIO Student Support Services and Men of Excellence programs at Madison College. He has been an avid birder for decades and believes there needs to be a birding community for people of color along with more inclusive representation of BIPOC in the conservation and stewardship conversation in Wisconsin. It is his dream to inspire young people of color to see themselves in STEM careers at an early age and hopes the BBC can be a catalyst in that endeavor here in the greater Madison area and across Wisconsin.