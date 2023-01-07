BIPOC Birding Club

media release: We are excited to host our second joint Madison and Milwaukee Short-eared Owl viewing event on January 26 at Paradise Valley! We will meet at the parking lot located at the west end of Kincaid Ln, Dousman, WI 53118.

For those who joined us last year, you may remember we met an hour earlier, and many people had to leave because of the bitter cold before the owls showed up. This year, we will meet at 3:00 pm, much closer to the 4:30 pm sunset and the time they begin hunting.

Note: Please dress for the cold as there will be nothing blocking the wind on our walk.

We will be looking for Bald Eagles, Northern Harriers, Northern Shrikes, and more. Right before the daylight fades, we hope to watch the Short-eared Owls as they hunt for meadow Voles and other prey. Last year they flew over the road where we stood, giving us all great views.

What to expect: We will be walking around a half-mile down a flat and straight path. It can be icy in spots. We will stop and wait for the owls to appear. It might be quite cold and windy. As it is likely to be dark as we make our way back to the parking lot, please be sure to bring either a cell phone or a flashlight.