BIPOC Birding Club

media release: Join us and our friends at the Feminist Bird Club for a stationary birding and social event! Grab your binoculars and a lawn chair or blanket and send a relaxed morning at a beautiful park while getting to know your fellow birders and the birds that call this park home.

Location: Meet us by the inner playground (Google Maps location) at Tenney Park.

Note: Rain date for this event is Sunday, June 15, 2025.

More info at https://www.bipocbirdingclub.org/events/stationary-birding-tenney-2025