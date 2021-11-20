media release: BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin community, events, and field trips are open to all BIPOC birders at any level, and allies. We invite you to join in the fun, learn something new, connect with others, and become part of this great group! We are family- and kid-friendly and encourage anyone who has an interest in learning about birds and the outdoors to join us! Field trips are free to attend, and do not require RSVP.

Join the BIPOC Birding Club for a birding walk in Turville Point Conservation Park! This beautiful park is located at 1202 Olin-Turville Ct. Madison, WI 53715. We will meet in the parking lot. Turville is a gem in the heart of the concrete jungle of Madison. With restored prairies and woodlands stretching along glacial Lake Monona, it offers great views and lots of great birding habitat.

Binoculars available and all levels of birders are welcome. We are family and kid friendly and we love new birders!