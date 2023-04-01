media release: BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin community, events, and field trips are open to all BIPOC birders at any level, and allies. We invite you to join in the fun, learn something new, connect with others, and become part of this great group! We are family- and kid-friendly and encourage anyone who has an interest in learning about birds and the outdoors to join us! Field trips are free to attend, and do not require RSVP.

Madison Birding Event: Edward J. Lunney Lake Farm Park & the Boardwalk Bridge on the Lower Yahara River Trail

Saturday, April 1, 2023, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Join us for a spring walk along the shores of Lake Waubesa as we bird Lake Farm Park and then the inland boardwalk that connects the Capital City Trail with McDaniel Park in the village of McFarland.

Fun fact: Did you know that this boardwalk is the longest bridge constructed solely for non-motorized transportation in North America?