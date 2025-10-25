BIPOC Birding Club
media release: Join BIPOC Birding Club for a birding walk in Eagle Heights Community Gardens.
Watch for updates at https://www.bipocbirdingclub.org/events/eagle-heights-community-garden-2025
Info
Environment
Recreation
media release: Join BIPOC Birding Club for a birding walk in Eagle Heights Community Gardens.
Watch for updates at https://www.bipocbirdingclub.org/events/eagle-heights-community-garden-2025
ISTHMUS is © 2025 Isthmus Community Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA