BIPOC Birding Club

media release: Join us at the Picnic Point entrance to the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve for a fall birding walk where we’ll be keeping a special eye out for waterfowl! 🦆

Parking and Transportation

Free weekend parking is available in Lot 130, across from the entrance to Picnic Point, where we will meet.

Madison Metro Bus #80 makes regular stops through campus and at many points with easy access to the Preserve including the Picnic Point entry gate.

What to Expect & Accessibility

As always, birders of all skill levels are welcome and we have child- and adult-sized binoculars available for those who’d like to borrow a pair! Dress in layers in case of cool, blustery conditions by the lake.

There are multiple trail surfaces on our estimated 2-mile route (out and back). The surfaces are very well maintained, but may get muddy due to being dirt. The 1-mile long trail to Picnic Point is considered accessible - it is crushed limestone/dirt and smooth at an even elevation. The Picnic Point trail has multiple pullouts and viewing areas with benches that happen frequently, but pull outs are less frequent on other trails.

Check out the Birdability Map for accessibility information on Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Thank you to the members of our community who contribute to Birdability to make the outdoors more accessible!