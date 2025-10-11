Bird Crafting for a Safer Migration

media release: Join us to celebrate World Bird Migration Day on Saturday, October 11 with a crafty, artsy, creative project that does a lot of good! Many birds are already migrating to their wintering grounds, and face many obstacles along the way. One is window collisions, which kill over 1 billion birds every year.

In this event, you will learn about incredible birds making epic journeys and what we can all do to reduce the threat of birds flying into our windows. You’ll hear about different types of window treatments are effective in preventing collisions, and how reducing light pollution plays a role.

Then, time to get crafty! Each attendee will receive at least one blank fabric bird body, which you can decorate to look like a species vulnerable to window collisions, or create your own make-believe bird. All completed birds will be sent to the artist Holly Greenberg, who is creating an educational art exhibit representing the 10,000 dead birds found by Chicago Bird Collision Monitors in 2023 after the birds hit windows.

Giving back to birds: For every bird completed at the event Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance and SOS Save Our Songbirds will donate $5 to Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center to help them care for injured birds. Did you know that in spring and fall, the DHCS Wildlife Center admits many birds that are severely injured after hitting windows? This work to rehabilitate injured birds and release them back into the wild is an important part of the bird conservation story!

This event is family friendly. Grab your friends or your kids and join us!

Site information: The event will be hosted in the Dane County Humane Society’s Training Center room, which received a window treatment to prevent window collisions in summer 2025. There is ample parking available and the site is accessible to those who use mobility devices (ADA parking, paved, flat, and no steps). Bathrooms and water are available on site.

Cost and registration: This event is free and open to the public! RSVP is appreciated so we can plan ahead for materials, and send you reminders and updates about the event.