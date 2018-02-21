Bird Feeders

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Learn about Wisconsin birds and make a bird feeder to bring home to help birds in cold weather.

We’ll use use ribbon, pine cones, bird seed and lard to create their own bird feeders to take home. Observing and feeding birds is a great way to introduce kids to nature, spark interest in the world out-doors, and encourage a sense of environmental stewardship.

View Map
608-256-6445
