Bird Flu Status and Resources

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

Bird flu—otherwise known as avian influenza—has been in the news due to major impacts on captive poultry flocks and dairy herds. But how does this virus affect wild birds and conservation efforts?

Join our Director of Conservation Medicine Diana Boon, DVM, to learn more about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), how the virus is affecting bird populations, and how the International Crane Foundation stays prepared to look after cranes in human care and wild populations. Dr. Boon will share the status of the virus today and provide resources to keep you informed as the situation evolves.

Click here to view the library of past webinars. To learn more about sponsoring a webinar, please contact Kate Fitzwilliams at 608-617-6002.