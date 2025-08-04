RSVP for Bird-friendly Coffee and Chocolate Tasting and the Songbirds You’ll Save

media release: 2025-2026 Friends of the UW Arboretum Luncheon Lectures

We are pleased to announce another fantastic roster of speakers this year! Luncheon Lectures filled up quickly, so register soon. Luncheon Lectures are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Arboretum Visitor Center. A buffet lunch, provided by Blue Plate Catering, is followed by an educational presentation. Register online at foamadison.org or send a check payable to FOA to Friends of the Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, WI 53711. The cost of each Luncheon Lecture is $48. Registration closes 10 days before each event. The Friends of the Arboretum is a nonprofit organization that supports the missions of the UW Arboretum.

Wednesday May 20, 2026: Bird-friendly Coffee and Chocolate Tasting and the Songbirds You’ll Save by Lisa Gaumnitz, coordinator of Save Our Songbirds and Amy Haban, owner and CEO of Barnwood Coffee Company. Registration closes 10 days before the event.

Your morning cup of coffee can help save songbirds! What about the chocolate you savor? Sample bird-friendly coffees and chocolates that meet the gold standard for protecting bird habitat in Central America, where many of our favorite songbirds winter. Learn what it means to be Bird Friendly®, and why buying these certified products is important. Options for preventing window collisions will be discussed and samples will be provided. The value of native plants for supporting birds will be explored and you will take home a free native plant.