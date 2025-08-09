media release: Grab the kids and join us for a fun morning outdoors learning about nature in our Field Trips for Kids series this summer! On Saturday, August 9, we’ll be doing a Bird Hike for Kids! Enjoy the sights and sounds of birds in summer with a guided hike. Learn how to use binoculars and basic bird identification skills.

These field trips are designed to be fun and educational for kids and their adults. Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance educators will pair some of our school year lessons and games to make these outings not just informational but memorable and silly all in one.

Adults are required to stay with their child participants during these field trips. Registration is limited to 20 children (plus their adults), and limited to groups that are registering for children as part of their group.

Summer Schedule: There are no rain dates, so if weather is poor, we will notify everyone by 7am the day of if the field trip is cancelled.

June 24: Pond Life! Use our equipment to look at water samples from the ponds at Lake Farm County Park, and get a close look at what critters call those ponds home. Kids will use microscopes, nets, buckets, and their imaginations.

July 15: Insect Detectives! Check out our bug collection (non-living), search for bugs using magnifying glasses, and discuss why insects are amazing and not always scary!

August 9: Bird hike for kids! Enjoy the sights and sounds of birds in summer with a guided hike. Learn how to use binoculars and basic bird identification skills.

RAIN DATE: None, if weather is poor, event is cancelled for that week.

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Location is accessible by public transportation

Paths are wide and flat, appropriate for individuals with mobility devices, families with strollers, and individuals carrying children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and able to accommodate those with visual impairments

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

RSVP: Registration will open 6 weeks in advance on the Monday of that week.