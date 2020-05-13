ONLINE: Bird ID For Kids

press release: Do you want to get better at identifying birds in your neighborhood? Come join us for a fun lesson on Bird ID! We'll talk about how to use bird shape, color, and habitat to help figure out what you're looking at. Great for people of all ages, but perfect for kids in grades 2 - 8.

Want to get a head-start? Check out our new and improved Bird ID for Kids our Safer & Funner at Home page.

Find us at the Madison Audubon Facebook page for this live event. Can’t watch it live? No worries, we will post links to the recording here afterwards.