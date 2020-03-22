CANCELED: Bird & Nature Outing

press release: Bird and Nature Outing at Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Fourth Sunday every month, year round. Meet at the Picnic Point entrance next to the kiosk (2004 University Bay Drive). Join a naturalist for free family-friendly nature recreation! Co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature partners UW Nelson Institute, Madison Audubon and Friends of Lakeshore Nature Preserve, see partner websites and Facebook pages for details and more nature recreation activities, contact 608-698-0104.

Upcoming topics:

March 22: Early Spring Migrants with Ryan Treves​: Join avid birder Ryan Treves to look for early Spring birds. Learn to use binocs (some will be available), bird lookup tools, and techniques like understanding where different kinds of birds hang out. We will search for early Warblers at Picnic Point, scope for migrating waterfowl on University Bay, check the Bluebird Trail at the Biocore Prairie, listen for Sandhill Cranes calling, and log our findings in eBird!

April 26: Woodland Wildflowers. Look for spring ephemerals, including wood phlox, violet, bloodroot, and Jacob’s ladder in Bill’s Woods, the Friends’ first project in 2001, with botanist Susan Will-Wolf.

May 24: Warbler Walk. Search for our resident warblers with Dane Gallagher.

June 28: Birding the Preserve. See the many birds that make their homes in the Preserve’s varied habitats of lake, marsh, woods and prairie.

July 26: John Magnuson at the Class of 1918 Marsh. Walk around the Class of 1918 Marsh with researcher and teacher John Magnuson. This tour will reflect on the past, present and future of the marsh, and discuss its nature, importance and challenges.

Aug. 23: Natural & Cultural History of Lake Mendota. UW-Whitewater Prof. Marj Rhine has been on sabbatical this year to write her book on the natural & cultural history of Lake Mendota. Learn what Rhine has discovered in her “meanderings” through the history and nature of the Preserve.