Bird & Nature Outing

press release:"Class of 1918 Marsh," self-guided Any Day in July; 2002 University Bay Drive, Picnic Point parking lot, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Take a healthy nature walk any day in July to discover the Class of 1918 Marsh! This historic wetland and pond is hidden in plain sight between the Picnic Point parking lot and the softball field and UW Hospital. Starts behind the Picnic Point Parking lot and follow the natural surface walking trail that circles the marsh. Wear appropriate shoes as it may be wet in spots. Along the way you will discover a boardwalk lookout that provides a view of the pond hidden behind the cattails! Continue along the trail to look for sedges and flowering wetland plants. Use Seek or a nature guidebook to look up and identify some of the birds, plants and flowers that you see. The busy UW campus presents some unique water quality and ecological challenges such as salt runoff that the marsh helps mitigate but also affect the biodiversity of plants and animals that can live there.

Learn more about the Class of 1918 Marsh on the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve FB page and see http://FriendsLakeshorePreserve.org and http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for a trail map and Fun Facts and Activities about marshes and water quality. Send pics and comments to dbdubielzig@email.com and post to the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook page! Free, welcoming, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Monthly Bird and Nature Adventures at the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve are co-sponsored by Madison Audubon and Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Check online for updates on when 4th Sunday 1:30pm guided walks will resume and for more activities and updates! Contact 608-698-0104