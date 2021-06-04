Bird & Nature Outing

× Expand Glenda Denniston Shooting stars in the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

press release: "Bees and Pollinators" June Bird and Nature Adventure at UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

Self-guided walk Any Day in June, online info is provided by UW Arboretum Native Plant Expert Susan Carpenter

2002 University Bay Drive, Picnic Point parking lot, wear a mask and maintain social distance

Take a healthy nature walk Any Day in June at the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve to enjoy seeing and learning about Bees and other Pollinators. See http://FriendsLakeshorePreserve.com and http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for a trail map of the Preserve and Fun Facts and Activities about Bees and Pollinators with info provided by Susan Carpenter. Questions? Contact Paul Noeldner (paul_noeldner@hotmail.com) and Olympia Mathiaparanam (omathiaparan@wisc.edu).

Find full tour details here: https://www. friendslakeshorepreserve.com/ field-trips.html.