Bird & Nature Outing

press release: Self-Guided Bird and Nature Adventure: Spring Wildflower Blooms & Research. The spring ephemerals, including wood phlox, violet and Jacob’s ladder, are prized for their beauty. For the best wildflower viewing, come to the UW-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve this first week in May. Olympia Mathiaparanam, Glenda Denniston, Doris Dubielzig and Prof. Eve Emshwiller created a virtual tour from Frautschi Point to Biocore Prairie and into Bill’s Woods. Download the tour from https://www.friendslakeshorepreserve.com/field-trips.html.  Begin at the fee-free Frautschi Point parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive.  Questions? Contact Paul Noeldner (paul_noeldner@hotmail.com) and Olympia Mathiaparanam  (omathiaparan@wisc.edu).  

