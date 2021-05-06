Bird & Nature Outing

× Expand Glenda Denniston Shooting stars in the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

press release: Self-Guided Bird and Nature Adventure: Spring Wildflower Blooms & Research. The spring ephemerals, including wood phlox, violet and Jacob’s ladder, are prized for their beauty. For the best wildflower viewing, come to the UW-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve this first week in May. Olympia Mathiaparanam, Glenda Denniston, Doris Dubielzig and Prof. Eve Emshwiller created a virtual tour from Frautschi Point to Biocore Prairie and into Bill’s Woods. Download the tour from https://www. friendslakeshorepreserve.com/ field-trips.html. Begin at the fee-free Frautschi Point parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive. Questions? Contact Paul Noeldner (paul_noeldner@hotmail.com) and Olympia Mathiaparanam (omathiaparan@wisc.edu).