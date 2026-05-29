Bird & Nature Adventure

media release: Sun Jun 07, 11am "Nature Everywhere Day"

Join Naturalist David Wood for a free fun welcoming outing for all ages to explore the beautiful woodland nature trails, the restored prairie, old pine groves, and shoreline views of Lake Monona. See areas cleared of invasive brush by Madison Parks and volunteers with the help of a managed herd of goats. Enjoy lookin for native birds and wildflowers. If time permits we may visit a Martin House to see how weekly Citizen Science monitoring is done.

Meet at Turville Point, 1156 Olin-Turville Court parking lot via John Nolen Drive at railroad tracks. Bring water, no bathrooms on site. Outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear a face mask, comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring insect repellent and binoculars or a camera if you have one! Note: Please stay on trails since this is a Conservation Park. No foraging is permitted in Conservation parks. Limited personal foraging (not for sale) is permitted in Madison Parks but be sure to leave healthy amounts to sustain the species and for local bugs, birds and wildlife! Monthly Bird and Nature Adventures at Turville Point are co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Madison Audubon and Friends of Olin-Turville. See their websites and Facebook pages for more activities, and post your comments and pictures on the Friends of Olin-Turville (FOOT) Facebook page! Contact 608-698-0104.

Upcoming dates:

Sun Jun 07, 11am "Nature Everywhere Day"

Join Naturalist David Wood for a free fun welcoming outing for all ages to explore the beautiful woodland nature trails, the restored prairie, old pine groves, and shoreline views of Lake Monona. See areas cleared of invasive brush by Madison Parks and volunteers with the help of a managed herd of goats. Enjoy lookin for native birds and wildflowers. If time permits we may visit a Martin House to see how weekly Citizen Science monitoring is done.

Sun Jun 14, 1:30 "Explore Turville Trails" Join Master Naturalist and avid birder Melissa Kesling for a free fun family friendly outing to discover beautiful winding nature trails leading to the central prairie past and old pine groves to views of Lake Monona and Turville Bay. See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for a trail map and Fun Facts and Activities about Spring trees, flowers and birds. Bring binocs or a camera if you have one.