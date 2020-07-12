Bird & Nature Outing

press release: 2nd Sunday every month year round, meet at Turville Point, 1156 Olin-Turville Court parking lot via John Nolan Drive at railroad tracks. Outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear a face mask, comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring insect repellent and binoculars or a camera if you have one! Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon and Friends of Olin-Turville. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the Friends of Olin Turville Facebook page for possible cancellation and suggestions for more Self-Guided Walks and Volunteer Activities. Contact 608-698-0104.

July 12: "Birding Turville Point" Join Avid Birder Dane Gallagher for a Guided Walk on Sunday July 12, 1:30pm. A variety of birds can be found in the Turville Point woodlands and prairie and along the shore of Lake Monona by the Coliseum.

Avid birder Dane Gallagher will lead a Guided Walk on Sunday July 12 at 1:30pm to help you find and learn about native Wisconsin birds, or take a Self Guided Walk any day in July! Bring a Birding Guidebook or Birding App to look up the birds you see! Post pictures and comments on the Friends of Turville Point Facebook Page!

Can't make it July 12? Take a Self Guided Bird and Nature Walk at Turville Point Any Day in July!