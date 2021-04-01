Self-Guided Bird & Nature Outing Tips

× Expand Chuck Henrikson A barred owl.

press release: Nature outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. Remember to wear a mask, maintain safe social distance and avoid forming groups.

Tenney Park, 1650 Sherman Avenue: "Magic of Migration:" Saturday, April 3, 2:30pm, with Master Naturalist Alex Singer for up to 20 people; or self-guided any day in April. What do you find along Lake Mendota, the Tenney Lagoon and the Yahara River Parkway? Look for graceful white Tundra Swans, majestic Common Loons, black and white Buffleheads and Merganzers diving for fish and other beautiful migrating birds among the familiar Mallards and Canada Geese. Use a guide book or app like iBird and Merlin to help identify birds, what they like to eat, and their 'range maps' - where each species spend their winters and return to nest in summers. Scientists continue to discover new surprises about how birds find their way.

Cherokee Marsh, 6098 N Sherman Ave. (North Unit parking lot): "Trees and Climate Change:" Sunday, April 4, 1:30pm with Master Naturalist Alex Singer for up to 20 people, or self-guided any day in April. Enjoy Spring with a walk to look for trees with fresh new buds! Which tree species are already turning green? Some like oaks seem to be waiting longer, why is that? How will climate change affect each species and the birds, bugs and other animals that depend on them?

Owen Park, 6021 Old Sauk Road: "Pastures to Prairies:" Saturday, April 10, 2:30pm with Retired Conservation Manager Si Widstrand for up to 20 people or self-guided any day in April. Explore the history of Owen Park! Can you find places where old fields and pastures are being returned to native prairie and oak opening landscapes? What did it take to make this happen?

Turville Point, 1156 Olin-Turville Court: "Spring is Everywhere:" Sunday, April 11, 1:30pm with Master Naturalist Instructor Julie Melton for up to 20 people or self-guided any day in April. Look for Signs of Spring like budding trees, singing birds, buzzing bugs and plants starting to turn green!

Starkweather Creek: "Starkweather Creek Cleanup;" Saturday, April 17, 10am with Friends of Starkweather Creek or self-guided any day in April. From 3402 Atwood Avenue, upstream Olbrich Boat Launch by the softball fields, wear a mask and maintain safe social distance. Join Friends of Starkweather during Earth Week for Saturday April 17 walk and canoe outings, space may be limited. Bring your own canoe or kayak, vest and paddles if you have them. Or just grab a garbage bag and pick up litter on your own along Starkweather Creek any day in April to help beautify this incredible natural area in the middle of the east side of Madison.

Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave: "My Place in the Park:" Sunday, April 18, 1:30pm (from Rainbow Shelter) with Master Naturalist Kathlean Wolf for up to 20 people or self-guided any day in April. Find your special place in the park!

Edna Taylor/Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive:"Do You Hear a Frog?" Saturday, April 24, 10am with Master Naturalist Instructor Julie Melton for up to 20 people or self-guided any day in April. Look for new life in Spring! Do you hear a frog? Do you see a Robin?

Pheasant Branch Conservancy, 4864 Pheasant Branch Road: "Spring Birds and Bluebirds:" Saturday April 24, 1:30pm (from main prairie parking lot), with UW Arboretum Naturalist Sylvia Marek for up to 20 people or self-guided any day in April. Follow the beautiful walking trails at Pheasant Branch Prairie and look for Spring birds! Do you hear a Song Sparrow? Can you spot a Bluebird by a Bluebird Box?

Lakeshore Nature Preserve, 2002 University Bay Drive (Picnic Point parking lot): "Amazing Lichens:" Self-guided any day in April, online info provided by Emeritus UW Scientist Susan Will-Wolf. Learn about lichens, an amazing symbiosis of a fungus and a photosynthetic organism that plays an important role in the ecosystem!