Self-Guided Bird & Nature Outing Tips

A message from Madison Parks: As you may have heard, Public Health Madison & Dane County released an update to the Forward Dane Plan. Under the revised plan, mass outdoor gatherings are reduced to no more than 10 people. Here are some tips for outings on your own.

press release: Nature outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. Remember to wear a mask, maintain safe social distance and avoid forming groups. Post pictures and comments to the Madison FUN Facebook Page! Contact 608-698-0104.

Tenney Park, 1650 Sherman Avenue: Celebrate the New Year with a Healthy and Beautiful Nature Walk at Tenney Park Any Day in January! Join Naturalist Susan Scott Sat Jan 02, 2:30pm at Tenney Beach for an informal walk limited to the first 10 people. New Years offers a fresh start for people and for nature! Days are getting longer and brighter. Time in nature is beneficial to both physical health and a sense of well being. What beauty and life do you notice around you even in mid-winter? Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), MSCR, Madison Audubon, Friends of Tenney-Lapham and Friends of the Yahara River Parkway.

Cherokee Marsh, 6098 N Sherman Ave. (North Unit parking lot): Make a New Year Nature Resolution at Cherokee Marsh Any Day in January! Join Sheila Leary Sun Jan 03, 1:30pm for an introduction and informal walk limited to the first 10 people. New Year's is a time for looking ahead and making plans for yourself and for the world we all help create. Take a walk at Cherokee marsh and think about what you would like in 2021. What wishes do you have for nature and wild things? For humanity? How do those wishes relate to each other? See the Friends of Cherokee Marsh Facebook page for more information and a map. Post pictures and comments! When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Cherokee Marsh at 1:30pm the 1st Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Sierra Club and Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Owen Park, 6021 Old Sauk Road: Take a Nature Walk at Owen Park Any Day in January to Look for Animal Tracks and Signs! Join Naturalist Paul Noeldner Sat Jan 09, 2:30pm for an informal walk limited to the first 10 people. Can you recognize a Turkey Track in the snow? Did you know you can tell if it is male or female by how their poop curls? See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about Turkeys and other Tracks and Signs! See the Friends of Owen Park Facebook page for more information and a map. What kinds of life do YOU see? See the Friends of Owen Park Facebook page for more information and a map. Use a guidebook or cellphone app to help identify what you find and post your pictures and comments! When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Owen Park at 2:30pm the 2nd Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and friends of Owen Conservation Park.

Turville Point, 1156 Olin-Turville Court: Take a Nature Walk at Turville Point Any Day in January and Look for Winter Birds! Join Avid Birder Dane Gallagher Sun Jan 10, 1:30pm for an informal walk limited to the first 10 people. Bare winter trees are great for spotting brightly colored Winter Birds like Cardinals, Blue Jays and Goldfinches! See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for a Winter Bird Bingo Card! Take a walk at Turville to see how many you can find! Post your comments and pictures on the Friends of Olin-Turville Facebook page! See the Friends of Turville Point Facebook Page for some of Ron's history facts, pictures and a map! Try to find the locations on your walk. When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Turville Point at 1:30pm the 2nd Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and Friends of Olin-Turville.

Starkweather Creek: Go Sledding at Olbrich Park Hill near the mouth of Starkweather Creek or Along the Creek Any Day in January. Join Starkweather Friends Sat Jan 16, 10am by Olbrich Park Hill for an informal sledding party limited to the first 10 people. Follow Walk and Bike Paths along Starkweather Creek. Did you know that River Otters are expert Sledders? They love to slide on snow and ice! Pretend you are an Otter and see how far you can slide on the beautiful sled hill at Olbrich Park! See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures to learn more about Otters and other Fun Facts. Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. See the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook page for more information and a map. Post your pictures and comments! When regular schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Starkweather Creek at 10am the 3rd Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek.

Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave: Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in January at Warner Park and Learn How Animals Spend Winter. Join Naturalist Kathlean Wolf Sun Jan 17, 1:30pm at the Rainbow Shelter for an informal walk limited to the first 10 people. See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures and select "Hunt Hide Hibernate" for some fun facts about how animals survive and sometimes even enjoy winter! Take a healthy winter walk in the Wild Side of Warner Park to see if you can spot some tracks, burrows, and winter birds and animals doing their thing. See the Wild Warner Facebook page for more information about this topic and a park trail map. When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Warner Park at 1:30pm the 3rd Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and Wild Warner. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the Wild Warner Facebook page for more details and suggestions for Self-Guided walks and Volunteer Activities.

Edna Taylor/Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive: Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in January at Edna Taylor/Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Learn about Trees! Join Melissa Kesling Sat Jan 23, 10am for an unofficial walk limited to the first 10 people. Take a free family friendly winter walk on the beautiful winding nature trails at Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Edna Taylor Conservation Park! Look quietly for the Barred Owl that likes to roost in the pines! Do you see a Grey Squirrel gathering and eating nuts? Can you spot the leafy Drey nest or tree cavity where the squirrel lives? Listen for the whirr whirr of Red-Bellied Woodpeckers and other birds and animals around you! Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. When regular schedues resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Edna Taylor/ALNC at 10am the 4th Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the ALNC and Friends of Edna Taylor Facebook pages for more details updates and suggestions for Self-Guided Walks and Activities.

Lakeshore Nature Preserve, 2002 University Bay Drive (Picnic Point parking lot): Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in January at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve to Enjoy Winter's Beauty Along the Lake! The regularly scheduled Naturalist led Adventure on Sunday Jan 24 is Cancelled due to health advisories. The trees and trails at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve are as beautiful as a picture postcard under a blanket of white snow! Stop to enjoy the small surprising beauty of green moss peeping out from a log or rock and ice formations along the shoreline. Email your pictures and comments to dbdubielzig@gmail.com! Post pictures and comments on the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook page! When regular outing schedules resume come back to enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve at 1pm the 4th Sunday every month co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Audubon and Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.