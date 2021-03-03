Self-Guided Bird & Nature Outing Tips

× Expand Chuck Henrikson A barred owl.

A message from Madison Parks: As you may have heard, Public Health Madison & Dane County released an update to the Forward Dane Plan. Under the revised plan, mass outdoor gatherings are reduced to no more than 20 people. Here are some tips for outings on your own.

press release: Nature outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. Remember to wear a mask, maintain safe social distance and avoid forming groups. Post pictures and comments to the Madison FUN Facebook Page! Contact 608-698-0104.

Tenney Park, 1650 Sherman Avenue: "PUSHUPS DREYS AND CAVITIES:" Explore Tenney Park with a Self-Guided Walk Any Day in March to Find Examples of Bird and Animal Shelters, or join Master Naturalist Alex Singer Sat Mar 06, 2:30pm at Tenney Beach for an informal walk limited to the first 20 people. Where do some wild creatures go when it's cold out? Learn about the clever structures and survival strategies of muskrats, squirrels, and other animals that overwinter in Wisconsin. See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about Animals in Winter. Take a healthy nature walk at Tenney Park to enjoy longer days and melting snow and look for signs of life waking up again! See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about Groundhogs. Then take a walk at Tenney Park to look for signs of animal activity. Try using an app like Critter Trax to identify some tracks you see! Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), MSCR, Madison Audubon, Friends of Tenney-Lapham and Friends of the Yahara River Parkway.

Cherokee Marsh, 6098 N Sherman Ave. (North Unit parking lot): "Sugar Moon Hunger Moon:" Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in February at Warner Park and Learn How Plants and Animals Survive Winter and Enjoy New Life, or join Master Naturalist Kathlean Wolf Sun Mar 07, 1:30pm for an informal walk limited to the first 20 people. Explore the woods and fields of late winter in the time when death and new life walk side-by-side. Animals run through the last of their fat reserves and food becomes scarce, even as many animals are mating and rearing tiny pups. Trees secretly turn root-starch to sugar, preparing to send sap high into their limbs to feed tiny leaf-buds. Will winter come to a warm and welcome end, or will the cold hang on until only the strongest survive? Take an early spring walk at Cherokee Marsh to explore the trials and see what birds and animals are out and about. See the Friends of Cherokee Marsh Facebook page for more information and a map. Post pictures and comments! When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Cherokee Marsh at 1:30pm the 1st Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Sierra Club and Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Owen Park, 6021 Old Sauk Road: "Stormwater Stroll:" Take an Early Spring Walk at Owen Park Any Day in March to Enjoy Melting Snow - Where Does it Go? Join Friends of Owen Park Beth Whitaker Sat Mar 13, 2:30pm for an informal walk limited to the first 20 people. Snow melt and rain water find their way to lakes and rivers, bringing winter salt and other runoff with them. Where does the water go at Owen Park? Natural landscapes and vegetation help keep water clean by increasing infiltration, reducing runoff and natural biotic processes? See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about things people can do like Raking Leaves, Reducing Use of Salt and Making Rain Gardens. See the Friends of Owen Conservation Park Facebook page or http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures to download the Winter Tree ID Activity. Follow the map to the Winter Tree ID signs. Post your pictures and comments and join the Friends to help support this beautiful place! When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Owen Park at 2:30pm the 2nd Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and Friends of Owen Conservation Park.

Turville Point, 1156 Olin-Turville Court: "Early Spring Birds:" Take a Nature Walk at Turville Point Any Day in March and Look for Early Spring Birds! Join Avid Birder Dane Gallagher Sun Mar 14, 1:30pm for an informal walk limited to the first 20 people. The quiet of Winter gives way to a flutter of wings and song with the return of early Spring migrants!

See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for a Spring Bird Bingo Card and take a walk at Turville Point to see what you can find! Look for Loons and other migrating waterfowl along the Lake Monona shoreline where ice is gone, Bluebirds checking out boxes by the upper prairie, and Turkey Vultures soaring with their wings in a V that are as sure a sign of Spring as a Robin! Post your comments and pictures on the Friends of Olin-Turville Facebook page! When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Turville Point at 1:30pm the 2nd Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and Friends of Olin-Turville.

Starkweather Creek: "Season Creep Pro Con:" Enjoy the Spring Equinox and Longer Days with a Walk along Starkweather Creek Any Day in March! Join Master Naturalist Alex Singer Sat Mar 20, 10am by the Goodman Center for an informal walk limited to the first 20 people. How is Spring this year, early or late? The earlier advent of spring and the delay of autumn are effects of climate change noticed by more and more people. Differences in the customary changes of temperature and precipitation can positively and negatively affect plants and animals in ways we're only realizing as they play out in real time and are exposed via long-term research. Learn Fun Facts about the Spring Equinox and Climate Change at http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures. Take a walk any day in March along the creek. Is the ice gone earlier or later than usual this year? What plants are starting to green? What birds and wildlife are active along the creek? Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. See the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook page for more information and a map. Post your pictures and comments! When regular schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Starkweather Creek at 10am the 3rd Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek.

Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave: "Exploring Warner Woods:" Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in March at Warner Park to Explore Trails in Warner Woods! Join Naturalist Jeff Steele Sun Mar 21, 1:30pm at the Rainbow Shelter for an informal walk limited to the first 20 people. Warner Woods has been reported to be perhaps the oldest uncut woods in Madison. Some of the old Oaks you will find along the easy walk paths through the woods are absolutely huge! Seasonal ephemeral 'swamps' in low areas of Warner Woods with trees standing in pools of water for part of the year, and the bordering Castle Creek waterway, help create a rich mix of ecological habitats for a variety of plants, birds, amphibians, insects and other animals. See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures Fun Facts about Native Trees and Plant ID activity for adults and kids with a map of Warner Park trails. Take a walk to see what you can find! See the Wild Warner Facebook page for more information about this topic and a park trail map. When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Warner Park at 1:30pm the 3rd Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and Wild Warner. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the Wild Warner Facebook page for more details and suggestions for Self-Guided walks and Volunteer Activities.

Edna Taylor/Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive: "Spring Unfolding:" Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in March at Edna Taylor/Aldo Leopold Nature Center to Look for Signs of Spring! Join Melissa Kesling Sat Mar 27, 10am for an unofficial walk limited to the first 20 people. Enjoy a self-guided walk any day in March to look for signs of Spring! See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about Spring Phenology from Master Naturalist Jean Krieg and a Spring Bird Bingo activity for adults and kids. What insects, birds, and animals do you see that are getting more active with warmer days? Can you find any buds and leaves on different trees and bushes? Are any green plant shoots coming up and flowers blooming? Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one. When regular schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Edna Taylor/ALNC at 10am the 4th Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the ALNC and Friends of Edna Taylor Facebook pages for more details updates and suggestions for Self-Guided Walks and Activities.

Lakeshore Nature Preserve, 2002 University Bay Drive (Picnic Point parking lot): "Early Spring Migrants:" Take a Self-Guided Spring Walk Any Day in March at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve to Enjoy Returning Migrants! The regularly scheduled Naturalist led Outing on Sunday Mar 28 is Cancelled due to health advisories. The bays, shorelines, woodlands, marshes and prairies at Lakeshore Nature Preserve offer food and shelter for a variety of species of birds. This means the Preserve is great place to spot returning migrants in Spring! See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures to download a Spring Bird Bingo Activity for kids and a Preserve map and bird list for adults. Check out pictures and comments from enthused birder Chuck Henrikson and others about bird sightings on the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook and web pages. What birds did you find on your walk? Use a guidebook or app such as iBird or BirdsEye to help identify birds. Be a Citizen Scientist and enter your observations on eBird! Send your pictures and comments to dbdubielzig@gmail.com! Park in UW Lot 130 (2003 University Bay Drive) The parking lot is fee-free on the weekends and after 4:30pm on weekdays. Email your pictures and comments to dbdubielzig@gmail.com! Post pictures and comments on the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook page! When regular outing schedules resume come back to enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve at 1pm the 4th Sunday every month co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Audubon and Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.