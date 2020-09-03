Self-Guided Bird & Nature Outing Tips

A message from Madison Parks: As you may have heard, Public Health Madison & Dane County released an update to the Forward Dane Plan. Under the revised plan, mass outdoor gatherings are reduced to no more than 25 people. Given the program’s popularity with many Outings yielding nearly or more than 100 participants, we have determined all guided Outings are canceled until further notice. However, here are some tips for September outings on your own.

press release: Nature outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear a face mask, comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring insect repellant and binoculars or a camera if you have one. Remember to wear a mask, maintain safe social distance and avoid forming groups. Post pictures and comments to the Madison FUN Facebook Page! See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/events/bird-nature.cfm for more details and suggestions for Self-Guided Walks and Volunteer Activities. Contact 608-698-0104

Tenney Park, 1650 Sherman Avenue, is a favorite gathering place for birds as well as people! Take a Self-Guided Walk Any Day in September to look for Migrating Birds from tiny Warblers to colorful Waterfowl in the lagoons, shorelines and bays along the Tenney Canal and Lake Mendota. Free Pontoon Nature Tours will be offered at the MSCR Pier on Saturday, September 5, at 1pm and 2:30pm for up to 7 people. Arrive early to sign in and take a walk on your own if the tour is full. Check online for additional pontoon opportunities. What birds do you see at Tenney Park today? Where do you think they are coming from? Where are they going? Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), MSCR, Madison Audubon, Friends of Tenney-Lapham and Friends of the Yahara River Parkway.

Take a Self Guided Walk at Cherokee Marsh, 6098 N Sherman Ave. (North Unit parking lot), any day in September to Look for Signs of Arthropods (Moths, Spiders and Friends)

Join Naturalist Kathlean Wolf on Sunday Sep 6 at 1:30pm for an unofficial walk limited to the first 10 people. Hundreds of different species of mushrooms and fungi come in an amazing variety of shapes and colors as they help break down decaying organic matter and provide food sources for a variety of wildlife. Where do you see mushrooms and fungi growing? Use a Guidebook or Smartphone App to learn about some of the varieties you see! See the Friends of Cherokee Marsh Facebook page for more information and a map. Post pictures and comments! When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Cherokee Marsh at 1:30pm the 1st Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Sierra Club and Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Take a Self-Guided Walk at Owen Park, 6021 Old Sauk Road, any day in September to see the beautiful Monarchs and other butterflies and moths on the native flowers along hiking trails in the restored prairies and woodlands. Do you know how to tell the difference between a Monarch and a Viceroy? What plants do they prefer at different stages in their life? See the Friends of Owen Park Facebook page for more information and a map. Use a guidebook or cellphone app to help identify what you find and post your pictures and comments! Join Naturalist Sylvia Marek on Saturday Sep 12 at 2:30pm for an unofficial walk limited to the first 10 people. When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Owen Park at 2:30pm the 2nd Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and friends of Owen Conservation Park.

Take a Self Guided Walk at Turville Point, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, any day in September to Discover Fun Facts About Turville History! Join Historian Ron Shutvet on Sunday Sep 13 at 1:30pm for an unofficial walk limited to the first 10 people. Ron Shutvet has gathered a wealth of Turville History facts, from a fascinating large 'erratic' Ice Age rock by the trail. before-and-after photos 100 years apart at Turville Beach, how cows reshaped Turville Woods, and the location of the Turville Cottage where Teddy Roosevelt once stayed. See the Friends of Turville Point Facebook Page for some of Ron's history facts, pictures and a map! Try to find the locations on your walk. When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Turville Point at 1:30pm the 2nd Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and Friends of Olin-Turville.

Take a Self Guided Walk, Bike or Paddle Any Day in September to Discover the Hidden Branches of Starkweather Creek. Join Friends of Starkweather Creek on Saturday Sep 19 at 10am by the Goodman Community Center for an unofficial bike ride limited to the first 10 people. Follow Bike and Walk Paths along Starkweather Creek or Paddle a Kayak or Canoe, wear a mask and maintain social distance. Did you know that Starkweather Creek goes all the way from Lake Monona to East Towne and the MATC Campus? Follow bike paths and walkways or take a kayak or canoe to discover some of the beautiful hidden natural areas along Starkweather Creek. Can you find the confluence of the two main branches of the creek where Beavers have been known to hang out? See the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook page for more information and a map. Post your pictures and comments! When regular schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Starkweather Creek at 10am the 3rd Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek.

Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in September at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., to Imagine and Learn About How Native Americans Lived Here. Join Naturalist Kathlean Wolf on Sunday Sep 20 at 1:30 at the Rainbow Shelter for an unofficial walk limited to the first 10 people. Warner Park Naturalist Kathlean Wolf loves learning about our First Nation people who lived in this area and their food, shelter, tools and technology. How did they use the tough but supple Willow stems that grow so profusely along wetland borders? See the Wild Warner Facebook page for more information about this topic and a park trail map. When regularly schedules resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Warner Park at 1:30pm the 3rd Sunday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon and Wild Warner. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the Wild Warner Facebook page for more details and suggestions for Self-Guided walks and Volunteer Activities.

Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in September at Edna Taylor/Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, to Look for Sandhill Cranes and Migrating Birds! Join Sophie Wolbert with the International Crane Foundation on Saturday Sep 26 at 10am for an unofficial walk limited to the first 10 people. Take a walk along the scenic trails at ALNC and Edna Taylor Conservation Park and pretend you are a Sandhill Crane! Where do Cranes make their wetland Nests? What do they teach their young colts to Eat? Where do they Sleep? Where do they Dance? if lucky, you may get to view these beautiful birds for yourself! To learn more about cranes and the global work of the International Crane Foundation, check out http://savingcranes.org/our-work/. When regular schedues resume enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Edna Taylor/ALNC at 10am the 4th Saturday every month. Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks (Self-Guided Walks), Madison Audubon, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the ALNC and Friends of Edna Taylor Facebook pages for more details updates and suggestions for Self-Guided Walks and Activities.

Take a Self Guided Walk Any Day in September at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve, 2002 University Bay Drive (Picnic Point parking lot), to See the Martin House and Look for Migrants! The Friends of Lakeshore Nature Preserve helped erect and monitor a large Martin House at the very top of the Biocore Prairie hill, and this year we had our first successful hatch! Take a walk from the Picnic Point stone gate entrance up the hill via the paved access road. Keep going as the road curves to the right and left to comes out of the woods. Follow walk paths along the Biocore Prairie and Eagle Heights Community Gardens to the Martin House. Return via another route to view some of the lakeshore. Along the way look for Fall Migrants including Warblers, various waterfowl species on the bay, hunting hawks, and other birds that stop at the Preserve to rest and refuel. Get a map and learn more about the Preserve at https://friendslakeshorepreserve.com. Learn more about the PUMA Martin project under menu What We Do/Research/Citizen Science and at http://purplemartin.org. Post pictures and comments on the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook page! When regular outing schedules resume come back to enjoy Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve at 1pm the 4th Sunday every month co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Audubon and Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.