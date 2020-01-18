Bird & Nature Outings

press release: 3nd Saturday every month year round

Bird and Nature Outing at Starkweather Creek, 149 Waubesa Street Goodman Community Center or as posted. Join a naturalist for free family-friendly nature recreation! Co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek, see partner websites and Facebook pages for details and more nature recreation activities, contact 608-698-0104.

Jan 18: Otter Go Sledding with Friends of Starkweather Creek

3300 Atwood Ave, meet at Olbrich Park on Lake Monona below the sledding hill

Did you know that Otters are nature's sledding experts? Enjoy a fun winter nature outing at the Olbrich Park sledding hill by Lake Monona across from Olbrich Gardens! If there is not enough snow we will take a walk at Olbrich Gardens and along Starkweather Creek. Some sleds will be provided, bring your own if you have one. Enjoy hot chocolate and a campfire after the walk. Free, family friendly nearby nature recreation, no registration required, no pets. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one! Bird and Nature Outings at Starkweather Creek every 3rd Saturday of the month are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon and Friends of Starkweather Creek. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/events/bird-nature.cfm and the partner websites and Facebook pages for more details and nature activities. Contact 608-698-0104