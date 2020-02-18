press release: A Special Evenings with Audubon:

Tuesday, February 18, 7:00pm, at American Family Insurance

Tickets are required; purchase yours here for just $5!

World-renowned wildlife cinematographer, Neil Rettig, embarks on the most challenging assignment of his career: to find and film the rarest eagle on the planet. An expertly woven tale with stunning cinematography, Bird of Prey journeys deep into the vanishing world of the Great Philippine Eagle and reveals an inspiring group of people that are determined to save the world's most critically endangered eagle species from extinction. Watch the trailer below.

Following the film screening, we will host a Question and Answer session with Neil Rettig and Dr. Laura Johnson, both critically involved in the production of the film and wildlife conservation, and Wisconsin residents. Neil and Laura will be in the house with us to answer your questions about the Philippine Eagle and its conservation.